Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival, executive producer Andy Wilman described the episode as "weepy" and "emotional", but warned fans they shouldn't necessarily expect an especially epic end to the show.

"Not much happens, I would say," he explained. "Anyone who thinks they’re going to get Avengers: Endgame is going to be disappointed because it is deliberately gentle. But their camaraderie is next level."

He added: "They say goodbye better than any presenters could ever say goodbye, because they’re so close. They can take the p**s out of one another and then be emotional as well. It’s quite weepy."

Prime Video released a first look at the episode earlier this week, with a touching teaser closing with Clarkson saying: "So, for the last time - here we go."

Three new images were also released to tease the new episode, showing the trio in Zimbabwe, laughing together, stood with their cars and sat around at a campsite.

A full synopsis for the episode reads: "In their last adventure, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May ignore the instructions of Mr Wilman and head to Zimbabwe in three cars they’ve always wanted to own, a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag, for a stunning road trip through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes leading to an emotional ending on a strangely familiar island."

Of course, while they have been appearing together on The Grand Tour for the last eight years, the presenters' time sharing the screen goes back much further to their long stint on Top Gear, which they hosted as a trio between 2003 and 2015.

Clarkson previously explained why he decided to quit the show and bring it to an end, saying: "I’ve driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else. We’ve done everything you can do with a car.

"When we had meetings about what to do next, people just threw their arms in the air."

The Grand Tour: One for the Road will launch globally on Friday 13th September on Prime Video.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.