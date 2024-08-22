The Grand Tour reveals first look at final ever special – and confirms release date
"For the last time - here we go."
After months of anticipation, Prime Video has finally released a first look of the final ever episode of The Grand Tour, which was filmed in Zimbabwe and is called One For The Road.
The synopsis for the episode says: "In their last adventure, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May ignore the instructions of Mr Wilman and head to Zimbabwe in three cars they’ve always wanted to own, a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag, for a stunning road trip through beautiful and sometimes challenging landscapes leading to an emotional ending on a strangely familiar island."
In an touching first-look teaser, which features footage from the upcoming special, it is noted that this marks the end for the trio on screen after 22 years.
At the end of the teaser, Clarkson says: "So, for the last time - here we go."
You can watch the clip right here now.
The episode will officially launch globally on Prime Video on Friday 13th September 2024, meaning there's only a matter of weeks left for fans to wait.
Three new images were also released to tease the new episode, showing the trio in Zimbabwe, laughing together, stood with their cars and sat around at a campsite.
Clarkson previously explained why he decided to quit the show and bring it to an end, saying: "I’ve driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else. We’ve done everything you can do with a car.
"When we had meetings about what to do next, people just threw their arms in the air."
However, when asked, May said he wouldn’t rule out a reunion on screen with the trio in some form, even though he added that "we’re all getting on a bit".
The Grand Tour: One for the Road will launch globally on Friday 13th September on Prime Video.
