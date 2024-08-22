In an touching first-look teaser, which features footage from the upcoming special, it is noted that this marks the end for the trio on screen after 22 years.

At the end of the teaser, Clarkson says: "So, for the last time - here we go."

The episode will officially launch globally on Prime Video on Friday 13th September 2024, meaning there's only a matter of weeks left for fans to wait.

Three new images were also released to tease the new episode, showing the trio in Zimbabwe, laughing together, stood with their cars and sat around at a campsite.

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond for The Grand Tour. Prime Video

Clarkson previously explained why he decided to quit the show and bring it to an end, saying: "I’ve driven cars higher than anyone else and further north than anyone else. We’ve done everything you can do with a car.

"When we had meetings about what to do next, people just threw their arms in the air."

Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond for The Grand Tour. Prime Video

However, when asked, May said he wouldn’t rule out a reunion on screen with the trio in some form, even though he added that "we’re all getting on a bit".

