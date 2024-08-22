Jeff Brazier moves fans in emotional moment with son Freddy on Celebrity Race Across the World
Jeff spoke about how his relationship with his son had been impacted by the death of Freddy's mum, Jade Goody.
The second episode in this season of Celebrity Race Across the World has now aired, and fans found themselves moved after witnessing some emotional moments between father and son Jeff and Freddy Brazier.
Part way through the episode, Jeff spoke about how he had been impacted by the death of Freddy's mum, Jade Goody, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 27.
Speaking about his hopes for Freddy, Jeff said: "Independence for Fred is the name of the game, really. I think when the boys lost their mum, I really doubled down on putting all of my time, effort, attention, focus on my children.
"I needed to be there, helping them to navigate whatever the future was going to look like for them given their loss. And I'm still playing that role. But, yeah, the more Fred does for himself, I know that he can start to push on in life."
In a later scene, Jeff admitted: "It's hard to switch off and I'm being too serious. Just everything is responsibility, that's what it's been for a long time.
"Because I think, as a man, you probably don't rate your chances of coping, so you do what comes naturally to you, which is just, right, take all the responsibility and just focus on the situation.
"I have absolutely 100 per cent lost the ability to play, but I think that it's something that I need to regain. I need Freddy to show me, really, and I need to get back to what I used to be. I'm sure that's possible."
Fans were quick to post their reactions to these emotional scenes, and their well-wishes for the father-son duo throughout the season and beyond.
One fan posted on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "Jeff opening up on taking things seriously and his responsibility as a father since Jade's passing. This moment is so heartbreaking. @JeffBrazier Jeff you're the best dad to your children and Jade would be proud."
Another fan posted: "anyone else crying at [Freddy] and Jeff Brazier? Because I’m a mess... #raceacrosstheworld"
Another said: "Jeff & Freddy are the absolute stars of #raceacrosstheworld really interested to see how their relationship grows as the race continues and Freddy taking more responsibility. Jeff, you should be very proud Sir."
A final viewer added: "Jeff and [Freddy] are just adorable, beautiful souls #RaceAcrossTheWorld"
Celebrity Race Across the World will continue on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 28th August 2024.
Celebrity Race Across the World will continue on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 28th August 2024.