Speaking about his hopes for Freddy, Jeff said: "Independence for Fred is the name of the game, really. I think when the boys lost their mum, I really doubled down on putting all of my time, effort, attention, focus on my children.

"I needed to be there, helping them to navigate whatever the future was going to look like for them given their loss. And I'm still playing that role. But, yeah, the more Fred does for himself, I know that he can start to push on in life."

In a later scene, Jeff admitted: "It's hard to switch off and I'm being too serious. Just everything is responsibility, that's what it's been for a long time.

"Because I think, as a man, you probably don't rate your chances of coping, so you do what comes naturally to you, which is just, right, take all the responsibility and just focus on the situation.

"I have absolutely 100 per cent lost the ability to play, but I think that it's something that I need to regain. I need Freddy to show me, really, and I need to get back to what I used to be. I'm sure that's possible."

Jeff & Freddy Brazier on Celebrity Race Across the World. BBC/Studio Lambert

Fans were quick to post their reactions to these emotional scenes, and their well-wishes for the father-son duo throughout the season and beyond.

One fan posted on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "Jeff opening up on taking things seriously and his responsibility as a father since Jade's passing. This moment is so heartbreaking. @JeffBrazier Jeff you're the best dad to your children and Jade would be proud."

Another fan posted: "anyone else crying at [Freddy] and Jeff Brazier? Because I’m a mess... #raceacrosstheworld"

Another said: "Jeff & Freddy are the absolute stars of #raceacrosstheworld really interested to see how their relationship grows as the race continues and Freddy taking more responsibility. Jeff, you should be very proud Sir."

A final viewer added: "Jeff and [Freddy] are just adorable, beautiful souls #RaceAcrossTheWorld"

Celebrity Race Across the World will continue on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 28th August 2024.

