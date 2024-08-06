The celebrities will be following in similar footsteps of reigning champs Alex Beresford and his dad Noel Beresford, in a hope to be crowned the winners of 2024.

With the first episode right around the corner, here's everything you need to know about Celebrity Race Across the World, including when it begins on TV and the route this new group of contestants will take on.

CONFIRMED: Celebrity Race Across the World will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 14th August at 9pm.

Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 cast

Jeff Brazier, Freddy Brazier, Kola Bokinni, Mary Ellen, Kelly Brook, Jeremy Parisi, Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan for Celebrity Race Across the World. BBC

The cast of Celebrity Race Across the World includes TV personalities, actors and radio presenters along with their partners and family members.

Below is this year's cast:

Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy

and her husband Jeremy Scott Mills and his husband (then fiancé) Sam

and his husband (then fiancé) Sam Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy

and his son Freddy Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen

Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 route

The contestants will embark on an epic 12,500 kilometre race of a lifetime and their journey begins in Belém, Northern Brazil.

They will pass through five checkpoints across the length of South America to reach the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.

When is Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 on TV?

Episodes of Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 will air every Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One, unless otherwise stated.

Celebrity Race Across the World will start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday 14th August 2024.

