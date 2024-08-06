Celebrity Race Across the World 2024: Release date, cast and latest news
A new cohort of celebrities are about to embark on a race like never before.
Celebrity Race Across the World is back for another thrilling instalment as four celebrities embark on an adventure of a lifetime.
As they say goodbye to lavish transport, smartphones and bank cards, the celebrities and their partners must rely on their skills and ingenuity as well as the kindness of strangers to make it to the final checkpoint first.
The celebrities will be following in similar footsteps of reigning champs Alex Beresford and his dad Noel Beresford, in a hope to be crowned the winners of 2024.
With the first episode right around the corner, here's everything you need to know about Celebrity Race Across the World, including when it begins on TV and the route this new group of contestants will take on.
Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 release date
CONFIRMED: Celebrity Race Across the World will be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 14th August at 9pm.
More like this
Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 cast
The cast of Celebrity Race Across the World includes TV personalities, actors and radio presenters along with their partners and family members.
Below is this year's cast:
- Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy
- Scott Mills and his husband (then fiancé) Sam
- Jeff Brazier and his son Freddy
- Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen
Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 route
The contestants will embark on an epic 12,500 kilometre race of a lifetime and their journey begins in Belém, Northern Brazil.
They will pass through five checkpoints across the length of South America to reach the finish line in the Andes, Frutillar in Southern Chile.
When is Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 on TV?
Episodes of Celebrity Race Across the World 2024 will air every Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One, unless otherwise stated.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Celebrity Race Across the World will start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 9pm on Wednesday 14th August 2024.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.