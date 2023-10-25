The duo won the competition by the smallest of margins, with McFly’s Harry Judd and his mum Emma following just four minutes behind, while All Saints star Melanie Blatt and her mum Helene came in third.

Reflecting on their victory, Alex said: "It feels fantastic. We feel like we’re on top of the world right now."

Meanwhile, Noel added: "It was something else. Alex kept saying to me, 'Come on dad, come on dad,' and I said, 'I’m right behind you!' He just kept pulling me along and it’s all worth it now!"

Alex and Noel Beresford winning Celebrity Race Across the World. BBC

Alex also said: "This is the toughest experience I have ever had. But we got to travel together, as men, and that isn’t something that every father and son get to do, and for me, that’s why this has been unforgettable and something that I will cherish for the rest of our lives."

Alex and Noel began the final leg in the lead, with the father and son pairing deciding to travel via Sweden at the start of the episode, in order to replenish their dwindling budget by working to shovel snow at a lakeside sauna.

They then travelled to Finland in order for Alex to fulfil a childhood dream of visiting Lapland, before heading on to Norway, where they found themselves on the same bus as Harry and Emma.

Directed to The Artic Cathedral, the teams split up, after which they were instructed to take the Fjellheisen cable car to the Observation Deck, where they were greeted by the finish line.

