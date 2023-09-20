The cast will feature Alex Beresford and his father, Billy Monger and his sister, Mel Blatt and her mother and Harry Judd and his mother.

In the six-part celebrity special, Good Morning Britain broadcaster and meteorologist Alex Beresford will be taking part in the race with his father Noel.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Alex revealed he chose his dad for the Celebrity Race Across the World challenge because "you don't get to spend this sort of time with your parents as an adult".

But what else do we know about the 2023 contestants, Alex and Noel Beresford? Read on for all the key facts about Celebrity Race Across The World duo.

Who are Alex and Noel?

Alex and Noel Beresford for Celebrity Race Across the World. BBC/Studio Lambert Ltd/Pete Dadds

Relationship: Father and son

From: Bristol

Jobs: Broadcaster and meteorologist

Alex opted to take his dad on the race from Morocco to Norway instead of his wife, because it was "the right decision".

"You don't get to spend this sort of time with your parents as an adult. Imogen was upset, as she loves travelling and she's a fan of the show but, as much as I love her and spending time with her, I'm not sure this was the honeymoon she'd want!

"With hindsight, I think I made the right decision," Alex told Radio Times magazine.

Read more:

Why did Alex and Noel want to take part in Race Across The World?

Alex and his father Noel decided to take part on Celebrity Race Across the World to experience something completely different to their day-to-do lives.

When asked by the BBC why he chose to sign up to the show, Alex said: "I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to do something that we've never done before. Neither of us have ever backpacked, so it's a new experience.

Alex Beresford. BBC/Studio Lambert Ltd/Pete Dadds

"And, also, just to see some amazing places! Across continents and across countries, and you're getting to see everything at ground level, so it's completely different to just flying over – getting to immerse yourself in different cultures and communities."

Alex's father said he is "into exploring new things" and the series "seemed like a good opportunity to see all different cultures and how other people live".

When does Celebrity Race Across the World 2023 start?

Celebrity Race Across the World starts on Wednesday 20th September at 9pm on BBC One, across six episodes.

The celebrities and their family members will race through a range of landscapes and cultures, from the seaside ports and beaches of the Mediterranean to the mighty Alps and unexplored Central Europe.

Celebrity Race Across the World will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 20th September at 9pm.

Previous seasons are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

