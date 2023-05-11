Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, 49-year-old Cathie said that the show only "cemented" what they already knew about their friendship.

BBC One's Race Across the World crowned best friends Cathie and Tricia as the season 3 champions last night after eight nail-biting weeks of travelling across Canada – and the pair have revealed that the extraordinary experience has only made their bond stronger.

"I don't think it's changed our relationship at all, actually. We do get asked this an awful lot and our friendship to us is perfectly normal. We don't really think twice about it. It's very instinctive.

"But other people see a uniqueness in it, which is really lovely, and it hasn't changed anything. I think what it's done is cemented everything that we already knew – that we can spend a significant amount of time together without really getting on each other's nerves and enjoying every moment.

"Still being able to have a giggle, quite often inappropriately or at inappropriate times. We still get that and we still have that long my that continue into our old age."

Race Across the World 2023 winners Tricia and Cathie. BBC

She added: "Tricia often says we're going to grow old disgracefully and I think she's absolutely right."

Tricia, who is a 48-year-old pharmacy and bank clerk from Devon, revealed that they applied for the show together in 2019 but didn't hear back from the BBC until 2021.

"We got a phone call saying, 'We want to interview you.' We were like, 'What!' It was meant to be. It was the first time we've ever applied for anything like this and we got on it."

The pair didn't get off to the best start in their journey across Canada, spending three hours trying to leave the start point of Stanley Park. However, they moved into second position by the start of last night's finale and managed to beat their fellow competitors by two hours.

Married couple Mobeen and Zainib came in second place, while father-daughter duo Ladi and Monique came in third.

