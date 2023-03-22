After a three year hiatus, the travel competition is back with a different cast attempting to reach Newfoundland from Vancouver in the quickest time to win a £20,000 prize.

The third season of Race Across the World touches down on BBC One tomorrow (Wednesday 22nd March) as five new pairs encounter friendly locals, budget constraints and bears across Canada.

The five pairs will be racing across 16,000 kilometres without their phones, internet access, credit cards and just the cash equivalent of the airfare to fly the route — and one couple taking on the challenge is Zainib and Mobeen.

The spouses from Manchester are ready for an adventure, but who are they? Here's everything you need to know about the pair ahead of the Race Across the World premiere.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who are Zainib and Mobeen?

Zainib and Mobeen BBC

Relationship: Spouses

From: Glasgow but living in Manchester, Manchester

Jobs: Psychiatrist and trauma orthopedic surgeon/trainee registrar

Zainib, 32, and Mobeen, 31, are a married couple living in Manchester who are taking on the show to satisfy their sense of adventure, and they couldn't see themselves doing the show with anybody else.

"I’m not trying to be cheesy or corny, but he is like my home away from home, when I've got him I feel safe and secure. If anything bad happens I know he’ll be able to sort it. I don't know how much he'll be able to sort it without his phone, but I feel safe with him," she said.

"I don't think I'd be able to do it with anyone else. Even my bestest, bestest friends from childhood. I don't think I'd be able to trust them to the level that I trust him."

Meanwhile, Mobeen said that Zainib is his "best friend" and that it's "quite liberating" being without his phone and cards. "I said to Zainib that I feel like I've got phantom vibration going on in my leg because I keep reaching for it. It’s probably a bit of a withdrawal from phone addiction. It’s weird but I'm trying to be positive about it."

Why did Zainib and Mobeen want to take part in Race Across the World?

On why they wanted to check part in the BBC One show, Zainib said that they've always spoken about going on an adventure as a couple.

"We very gradually and sort of almost insidiously slipped into this life of nine-to-five, working and then coming home and that sense of adventure was completely gone. Then COVID happened, and it just feels like all we've been doing is working and watching TV.

More like this

"So, for us, it’s needing that sense of adventure again, we need to go back to the things that ignite our excitement. We're in our early 30s and we are living like we are in our 80s to be honest. We just want to do something that's not your usual."

Meanwhile, Mobeen said that the show is an "amazing opportunity to switch off from life".

"[It] can sometimes seem to become a bit mundane, which it probably has been and the pandemic added to that. This is just one of those opportunities that doesn't come around very often," he added. "We are very grateful to be sat here about to do this crazy journey."

When does Race Across the World 2023 start?

Race Across the World airs its season 3 premiere on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm on BBC One.

The five pairings will be travelling from Vancouver to Newfoundland, with the quickest couple taking home a £20,000 cash prize.

Race Across the World season 3 will start on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday 22nd March at 9pm.

Previous season are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.