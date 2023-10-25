East said: "By the freckle of my feet, a week today, a spooky treat. Yes, boys and ghouls, next week is Halloween! It's a scary time for our Strictly couples, made even more frightening because Kevin Clifton has risen again for Choreography Corner."

East then revealed that fans would get the chance to vote for which Halloween costume they would like Clifton to wear on the show - The Joker as a nurse from The Dark Knight, Chucky or Wednesday Addams.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The programme then showed a childhood photo of Clifton and his sister Joanne, the permanent host of Choreography Corner, in Donald Duck costumes.

Read more:

It's been four years since Clifton was last seen on the Strictly dance floor, which saw him partnered up with Anneka Rice in 2019. The previous year he won the competition with his current partner Stacey Dooley.

Next week, Clifton will be commenting on this week's season, which is certainly in full swing as four couples have been eliminated from the competition.

The news also comes after Amanda Abbington announced this week that she has quit the programme.

Kevin Clifton for Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Abbington said in a statement on her Instagram: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

More like this

"I want to thank the incredible production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring. It's a wonderful bunch of people and I'll miss all of them."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 28th October at 6:40pm. The results show will air on Sunday 29th October at 7:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.