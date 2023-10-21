The pair performed in almost perfect unison as they haunted around in their bright shirts as Layton sported an afro, while Nikita worked up a sweat.

The pair came off the dancefloor to receive glowing comments from the Strictly judges - particularly Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas who praised the pairing's chemistry, with Motsi revealing she would use this performance as a wake-up alarm.

Even Craig Revel-Horwood came in for his much sought-after "a-maz-ing" and he went on to award the duo a score of 9 points, while Motsi, Shirley, and Anton Du Beke awarded the pair three 10s.

The scores sent the pair rocketing to the top of the leaderboard following on from a much-loved performance from former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans of Strictly were full of glowing praise for Layton and Nikita.

One Strictly fan penned: "The first time I've ever given a couple 2 10s in a row across 2 consecutive weeks. Layton really is unstoppable right now!!!! WHAT A RAW TALENT!!!! He is insane".

Another fan commented: "Layton coming in clutch to deliver the best dance of the night #Strictly".

Finally, one Strictly viewer concluded: "i just adore layton and nikita’s partnership so much, they’re absolutely incredible together #Strictly".

Could Layton and Nikita be destined to take home the glitterball trophy?

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is on Sunday 22nd October at 7:15pm.

