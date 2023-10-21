The pair put in a sultry turn with a vintage bar setting to a performance of the Etta James classic I Just Want To Make Love To You, famously used in the adverts for Diet Coke.

However, amid the performance, there was a mistake which saw Nigel Harman mistakenly kick Katya's leg which may have gone unnoticed at home but was picked up on by the judging panel.

As the pair received their critiques, there was praise for the couple but judge Anton Du Beke noted that he wouldn't be able to award as many points as he would without that mistake.

In the end, Craig Revel-Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Shirley Ballas each awarded seven points to Nigel and Katya, while Anton gave them eight points, meaning they totalled a respectable 29 points for the leaderboard from the Strictly judges.

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones dance the foxtrot for Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Despite this, Nigel's fans were still reacting very warmly to his performance.

However, not everyone was convinced by the performance of Nigel and Katya in the fifth week of this year's season.

Well, can't please them all!

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is on Sunday 22nd October at 7:15pm.

