In recent year the show's Choreography Corner segment has been hosted by a different former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer each week. However, that will change for this year, as former Strictly professional and champion Joanne Clifton has joined as the segment's permanent host.

Strictly: It Takes Two starts on Monday 26th September for 2022, and this year's show is set to feature a big shake up.

Clifton told RadioTimes.com: "I am so incredibly honoured to be taking the lead with Choreography Corner this year! Strictly has been - and continues to be - a massive part of my life. I’ve always had a brilliant time on It Takes Two and it has been a joy to be able to come back and visit my Strictly Family since hanging up the sequins in 2016.

"To be a part of the It Takes Two team is an absolute dream come true and I look forward to seeing the Fab-U-Lous class of 2022 strut their stuff!"

It Takes Two presenters Rylan and Janette Manrara BBC/Ray Burmiston

Meanwhile Eve Winstanley, executive producer on Strictly: It Takes Two, said: "We are so happy to have Joanne Clifton joining the It Takes Two family this series. As a former Strictly champ we couldn’t be in better hands as she takes the reins of Choreography Corner."

Clifton was a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing from 2014 to 2016, lifting the Glitterball with Ore Oduba in 2016's 14th season of the show. She will now join the companion show's regular hosting team, which since 2021 has been made up of Rylan and Janette Manrara.

The appointment of Clifton marks the first time Choreography Corner will have a permanent host since the departure of Karen Hardy in 2017.

Strictly Come Dancing returned for its 20th season on Friday 23rd September 2022, with a launch show announcing the season's partnerships. This was then followed the next day, Saturday 24th September, with the season's first live show, during with Will Mellor and Hamza Yassin came joint top of the leaderboard.

Strictly: It Takes Two starts on Monday 26th September at 6.30pm on BBC Two. Find something to watch with our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

