Announcing the news during the show, presenter Fleur East commented: "Choreography corner is a family affair this year isn't it Joanne?"

Replying to Fleur, Joanne said: "Yes it's someone called Kevin, dunno if you know him, he came second in 2016 when I won."

Kevin's sister, Joanne Clifton, is also a former Strictly Come Dancing pro and now features on It Takes Two as the resident choreography expert. But because of her ongoing commitment to starring in Shrek The Musical, it seems as though her brother will be filling in for her.

It's not the first time Kevin has swapped in for his sister, having delighted fans back in 2021 in a surprise appearance on the show.

Joanne Clifton and Kevin Clifton. Niklas HALLE'N / AFP via Getty Images

It's now been four years since Kevin was seen on the Strictly dance floor, but something tells us fans will be happy to see a familiar face breaking down the best dances of the weekend.

Posting to his Instagram, it seems as though Kevin is currently in the USA, but he did post a picture of his Strictly debut 10 years ago with TV presenter Susanna Reid.

He wrote on Twitter (which has recently rebranded as X) and Instagram: "I'm in the USA at the moment and can't watch the show. Tell me everything! Your faves? Who will go first? Early predictions for the win? Finalists?"

As for how long Kevin will be filling in for Joanne it remains to be seen, but it's clear he's trying to gather as much fan opinion and intel as he can before his It Takes Two return.

So far in the series, fans have been treated to a number of surprisingly stellar dances from some of this year's contestants, with 78-year-old Angela Rippon being celebrated by fans for ending her routine with an impressive high kick.

As for the contestants to watch out for, it looks as though Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier have already wowed the judges, receiving high scores for their dances and leading Brazier's own father Jeff to watch his son on in tears.

As nobody was eliminated this week, all eyes are on the upcoming episodes to see which contestants and their professional dance partners will be voted off of the beloved dance show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 30th September at 6:20pm. The results show will air on Sunday 1st October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

