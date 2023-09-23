Cundy, a decorated world and Paralympic champion, spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of his first live performance with Przystał, and revealed who will be watching his Quickstep.

He said: "I have my fiancée and her mum, they're coming down to support. They're really excited. Lucy has kind of been a really instrumental part in this. She's been helping us or holding the fort at home while I've been away dancing in the studio. It's nice for her to be able to come out, get all glammed up and come and watch the Strictly show."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jody Cundy explained his fiancée's mother is a "huge fan" of Strictly, and is "really excited" to see him dance on the famed dance floor.

"It's going to be nice to go out there and perform for them," he added.

Jowita Przystal and Jody Cundy for Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Jody and his fiancée Lucy announced their engagement last year on Instagram. At the time, he wrote (as per The Sun): "2022 is done and dusted, I got engaged to my amazing fiancée in New York.''

Read more:

Jody and Jowita will be dancing to I'm Sitting On Top Of The World by Bobby Darin this weekend. Talking about their song choice, Cundy told RadioTimes.com the song is "a jolly number" and described it as "a great song to start the process with".

Strictly Come Dancing goes live on Saturday 23rd September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.