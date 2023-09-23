The routine received strong feedback from the judges, with Anton calling it his favourite dance of the night, and exceptional scores, which saw Bobby and Dianne jump to joint top of the leaderboard with 29 points.

As Bobby finished performing his dad, TV personality and presenter Jeff was seen in the audience in tears, applauding him.

When host Tess Daly noted how emotional his dad got watching him, Bobby exclaimed: "Oh, not again!"

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell in Strictly Come Dancing BBC

Claudia Winkleman also mentioned Jeff being in tears when speaking with Bobby afterwards, and asking whether he has enjoyed the process, having never watching Strictly before.

Bobby said: "This is Dianne's work. I'm just at the service of Dianne and she's moulded whatever that was. Whatever good about that was her."

Bobby previously teased what fans were going to see in his first dance, telling RadioTimes.com: "It's very cute. I've been buzzing thinking about it for the last couple of days. I'm excited to just get it done and perform it for the last time, really give it a performance and give it the justice it deserves."

Meanwhile, Dianne added: "It is super cute! Even though I've watched it so many times back, because that's the type of teacher I am, I just constantly watch the video and I still love it just as much every time.

"I look at it and I'm like, 'Oh that's really cute!' every time – so that's a good sign, I guess."

The Strictly Come Dancing live shows start at 6:35pm on 23rd September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

