Ahead of his Strictly debut, RadioTimes.com exclusively caught up with Eddie, who revealed what he is most looking forward to on the show. While you may think he's looking forward to the dances, the eccentric costumes and all the glitter, it's actually making his family proud that is the most important.

The comedian explained: "There is one thing I'm looking forward to and it's being able to really just make my family even more happier. That's what I'm looking forward to.

"To just look into the audience and see whether it's my siblings, or whether it's my mum or my dad, just because that's what means the world to me, that they've been able to see my my career making me happy, which makes them happy. They know my journey. They know my dreams. So just those moments will be really wholesome."

Eddie Kadi has been paired up with Strictly pro Karen Hauer and he hopes to represent his Congolese community through his dances and song choices throughout the competition.

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer for Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC/Ray Burmiston

He previously told RadioTimes.com that he hopes to dance to some Afrobeats during the show if he is allowed to.

"I will absolutely do whatever I need to do to convince them. Let's get it in there. The beautiful thing now is that African music is no stranger to anyone. It's one of the biggest genres in the world right now. So it should be an easy transition," he explained.

Strictly Come Dancing continues at 6:15pm on Saturday 23rd September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

