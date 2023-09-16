The pairings then took to the floor for the first time to perform a huge group number.

We were also treated to an epic performance from the Strictly Come Dancing judges, Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, as well as another from reigning champ Hamza Yassin and his pro partner Jowita Przystal.

Music on the night was brought to viewers by Jessie Ware.

So without further ado, the pairings this year are:

With the couples now confirmed, it means we're just a week away from the first live show when all the celebs in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up will be scored on their first dance.

The public will then get to vote for their favourite. The week 1 and week 2 scores will be added together, before the first results show on Sunday 1st October, during which the first celebrity will be eliminated.

We won't know quite who to look out for until the contestants perform their first routine, but former contestant Joe Sugg predicts that Amanda Abbington could be this year's "dark horse".

Meanwhile, Nigel Harman has revealed his former dancing experience, while Adam Thomas outright admitted: "I can't dance!" Nevertheless, the former Emmerdale actor plans to give the competition his all, and that means pushing through the pain of his arthritis.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Thomas spoke candidly about how his arthritis is "impacting" his Strictly experience.

"I'll be honest, its impact is already here. It's difficult, you know, there's some stuff that I can't necessarily do. Stuff that I'm in pain doing," he explained.

"I think since January, there's not been a day that I've woken up without being in pain - as drastic as it sounds, it's the truth. Every day is a struggle."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier was previously the bookies' favourite to take home the Glitterball this year – however, Brazier says they have "no reason" to back him.

"I think that's just because I'm young. They have no reason to think that. It's just because I'm young and apparently quite fun," he said to press including RadioTimes.com.

Brazier is hoping to make his family proud when he makes his Strictly debut, and plans to dedicate a dance to his late mother, reality TV star Jade Goody.

Read more:

Brazier competes against the likes of English cyclist and former swimmer Jody Cundy, radio presenter Nikita Kanda, and legendary journalist Angela Rippon, who makes history as the oldest contestant to take part in the show.

Ahead of her Strictly debut, Rippon revealed why she decided to sign up for the show at 78, saying: "I think if we can get the message across, that [dancing] is a great way of keeping fit even during your 20s and 30s, and think ahead to when you're going to be old."

The Strictly Come Dancing live shows start at 6:35pm on 23rd September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.