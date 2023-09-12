Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will begin on Saturday 16th September, and will see Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return to host the BBC One show, while Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas will return to the judging panel.

Ahead of the launch show, the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers have been rehearsing for their jaw-dropping routines - and you will not want to miss it.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ahead of their performance, pro dancer Kai Widdrington told Radio Times magazine: "In true Strictly fashion, it's a big, spectacular opening dance.

"We do an amazing dance with lots of glitter and fire the confetti. Welcome to Strictly 2023 - in a nutshell."

The Strictly professionals rehearsing. Yoshitaka Kono

In one photo, Karen Hauer and Carlos Gu are dancing next to each other with animated expressions.

Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima. Yoshitaka Kono

In another photo, Strictly pros Johannes Radebe and Graziano Di Prima are sat next to one another during the rehearsal.

Read more:

The Strictly pros. Yoshitaka Kono

It's clear the group dances this year will be like no other, and viewers can expect to be picking up their jaws from the floor each week.

Strictly pro Vito Coppola, a new dancer who joined last year, told the magazine: "Of course, for the pro numbers, we rehearse a lot.

"Yes, we really push hard. But we do what we love. When you do what you love with a passion, you don't really work."

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.