While speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Harman was asked if he has any dancing experience, to which he admitted he does.

He said: "I did a diploma in musical theatre when I was 16. So we used to dance. I wasn't in the top stream. There was A, B and C and I started in C and ended up in B."

Viewers will recognise Nigel Harman for his portrayal as Dennis Rickman, who arrived in Walford in 2003 and was a key figure in the show for two and a half years. Harman has since starred in Casualty and Mount Pleasant.

Nigel Harman for Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Prior to his TV fame, Harman worked on a cruise ship as a dancer.

"When I left college, I was on a cruise ship for six months as dancer, I hasten to add, not just doing the bingo," he explained.

He continued: "We were you know, there's levels of cruise ship. We weren't the best one. Well we tried hard and I used to have to wash the costumes in the shower. And this is the truth, I didn't tell anyone for five years because I was too embarrassed because I was trying to be you know, successful and I knew it had a stigma to it, but now I'm proud of it."

Ahead of his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, Harman said: "I'm amazed, excited and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show, I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it's my turn... gulp!"

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.