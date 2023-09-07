Speaking to the MailOnline following his win of the Rising Star award at this year's NTAs, Brazier revealed which songs he would like to dance to when the show begins later this month.

"There’s a few – it depends on the mood. Saturday Love and also This Woman’s Worth by Maxwell – that would be beautiful, I’d hope to make people cry doing that," he said, before adding that he'd dedicate the latter to his mum.

"Maybe I’ll dedicate that one [to my mum]. I haven’t thought about it, but maybe that one," he added.

Bobby Brazier for Strictly Come Dancing 2023. BBC

Goody passed away following a battle with cervical cancer on Mother's Day in 2009. Brazier was five years old at the time.

The actor recently lifted the lid on his first day of training for the dance competition, teasing on his Instagram that it had been like "speed dating - speed dancing, I’m gonna call it," and adding: "We learnt a routine and stuff, met all the pros and the cast, everyone’s lovely. The dancers are just the fittest people you’ve ever met in your life. It’s crazy, they’re just so sexy and fierce and powerful."

Strictly Come Dancing starts at 6:35pm on 16th September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

