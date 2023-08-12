In the video, Brazier said: "Yesterday it was like speed dating - speed dancing, I’m gonna call it. We learnt a routine and stuff, met all the pros and the cast, everyone’s lovely. The dancers are just the fittest people you’ve ever met in your life. It’s crazy, they’re just so sexy and fierce and powerful.

"So yeah, danced with everyone, met all the cast, there’s some really funny, great people who I get along with straight away. Blessed, man. Learnt a routine, as I’ve said."

Bobby Brazier - Strictly Come Dancing 2023 BBC

He continued: "And now I’m excited, now I’m so excited, I can’t wait, I can’t wait. Like, learning a routine and dancing with a professional dancer is so much fun. And they’re so good, you learn so much just by dancing with them."

Read more:

Brazier is known for his current role as Freddie Slater on EastEnders, with the actor, son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and Big Brother star Jade Goody, having joined the soap in 2022.

In joining the Strictly line-up, he will be a part of the cast alongside the likes of Les Dennis, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Adam Thomas.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Thomas recently revealed that he decided to do the show after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, with the Waterloo Road star saying in a post: "The reason I signed up to strictly is because I just want to be able to move again, get fit and do it, all with a smile on my face!

"It really couldn’t have come at a better time I’m a firm believer of everything happening for a reason, and I know the journey I’ve been on was meant to happen, to never take small things in life for granted!"

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.