Bobby Brazier says mum Jade Goody would be proud of EastEnders role

Bobby is the son of TV presenter Jeff Brazier and Big Brother star Goody, who passed away from cancer in 2009.

Bobby Brazier has said that he knows his mum Jade Goody would be proud of him as he spoke about his EastEnders debut as Freddie Slater.

Taking part in his first TV interview on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the actor was asked by presenter Richard Arnold what his mother would think of his role on the soap.

"She’d be proud," Bobby replied. "Why wouldn’t she be?

"Anyone who loves and cares about me, all my friends and family, they’re all proud and all supportive, so I’m sure – well I know – she’d be the same."

Brazier's character, Freddie, is the son of Little Mo Slater (Kacey Ainsworth). He arrived in Walford in last night's (6th September) episode of the BBC soap, which saw him cause chaos on the market before introducing himself as Billy Mitchell's (Perry Fenwick) son.

Sadly, it seems there will be heartbreak in store for Freddie as the truth of his paternity is sure to emerge at some point.

Going on to talk about joining EastEnders, the actor added: "This is completely different to anything I’ve done before. I’ve never acted before. I’ve been thrown in the deep end a bit but I’d like to say I’m swimming.

"There were nerves but everyone made me so comfortable straight away, literally from the first scene."

As the week continues for Freddie, he'll meet with aunt Kat (Jessie Wallace) and cousin Stacey (Lacey Turner). As Stacey tries to reassure Freddie that his mum will explain things to him, she later finds that he has gone missing, enlisting wife Eve Unwin's (Heather Peace) help to find him.

Discussing Brazier's character at a recent press event, EastEnders' executive presenter Chris Clenshaw revealed: "He's a bit of a cheeky charmer but he's definitely a bit of a lad. I call him a modern day lad. But he's also got this spiritual side."

The star himself added of Freddie: "He's not trying to prove himself as a bad boy – he's got a lot more depth to him."

