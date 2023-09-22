However, Dianne is feeling a little "protective" when it comes to her dance partner.

Asked how they'll deal with the judges' criticism following dances, Dianne told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "It's always good to get the comments because obviously it makes you work harder.

"But I feel like now as [to Bobby] your older sister, I will be very protective. Now I'm gonna be like, 'He said what?'

"No, obviously we take on board all the judges' comments... that's the only thing that's going to get us better."

Despite this, Bobby is feeling positive about his first performance, saying: "Anything is possible with Dianne."

He continued: "They will know a lot more about what I'm doing than I do. I'd like to think I can hear what they're saying and Dianne can bring it to training."

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 songs and dances have been revealed for week 1 and the duo will be doing a foxtrot to All About You by McFly.

So, what can viewers expect?

"It's very cute," Bobby said.

"I've been buzzing thinking about it for the last couple of days. I'm excited to just get it done and perform it for the last time, really give it a performance and give it the justice it deserves."

Dianne added: "It is super cute! Even though I've watched it so many times back, because that's the type of teacher I am, I just constantly watch the video and I still love it just as much every time.

"I look at it and I'm like, 'Oh that's really cute!' every time - so that's a good sign, I guess."

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday 23rd September at 6:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

