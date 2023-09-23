After Shirley had given her feedback, Tess Daly came to Anton, who appeared lost for words. He then said that he agreed completely with Shirley, but for a moment struggled to get her name out.

Shirley intervened to tease him, saying "Shirley, my name is Shirley", while the other judges and Tess laughed.

Anton appeared to briefly forget Shirley's name on Strictly Come Dancing BBC

This wasn't the only bit of banter between the judges during Week 1, as Motsi Mabuse joked that Craig Revel Horwood was "jealous" of her after he complained about her use of a personal fan.

Read more:

The first live show kicked this year's competition off in style, with scores on the leaderboard ranging from Les Dennis and Nancy Xu's 16 to Nigel Harman and Katya Jones' impressive 32.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Fans were particularly stunned by Angela Rippon's performance, with the 78-year-old broadcaster ending her dance with an incredible split, in which her partner Kai Widdrington lifted her leg high into the air.

Meanwhile, things got emotional in the studio when Bobby Brazier's dad Jeff, who was seen supporting his son from the audience, had tears in his eyes following his performance.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 30th September at 6:20pm. The results show will air on Sunday 1st October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.