As Eddie Kadi came off the dance floor to receive feedback from his first dance, Tess Daly threw to Craig first, with the judge saying: "Darling, my eyes were watering all the way through that – Motsi's got some fan underneath the desk.

"She thinks she's Beyoncé, darling, it's blowing in my face," he quipped.

Laughing, Motsi shouted, "I'm Beyoncé!", while Craig added that he was glad she had now switched the offending fan off.

After Craig had given his feedback, Tess then went to Motsi and asked he whether she'd been enjoying her fan,

"Yes, I am," Motsi replied, joking: "I'm enjoying another year of Craig being jealous of me."

Elsewhere in the first show of Strictly 2023, Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington left viewers stunned with her spectacular debut which had the judges praising her Cha Cha to Get the Party Started by Shirley Bassey.

Rippon, who is 78, previously explained why she wanted to take part in this year's Strictly, saying that she's wearing her age "like a badge of honour, because you can't get away from it".

She said: "I'm the ambassador for Silver Swans for the Royal Ballet, which is to get people – men and women – 50-plus to go to a ballet class for the strength, flexibility and all of that.

"I think if we can get the message across, that it is a great way of keeping fit even during your 20s and 30s, and think ahead to when you're going to be old.

"And the number of people that are dancing in their 60s and 70s or 80s and 90s, it's fantastic and it's good for the brain as well."

The Strictly Come Dancing live shows start at 6:35pm on 23rd September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

