The six-part series, which is set to air later this year, will see the teams start in Marrakech, Morocco, the most north-western country in Africa, and end in Tromsø, Norway, known as the Arctic capital.

The journey will span 24 countries and over 10,000km, with the pairs travelling through the seaside ports and beaches of the Mediterranean, to unrivalled historic and cosmopolitan cities, the mighty Alps, unexplored Central Europe, the fairy tale Baltic States, and snowy Scandinavia.

As usual, they will do all of this without the use of air travel or any trappings of modern-day life.

Mel Blatt and Billy Monger. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Perfume Shop, Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief via Getty Images

Explaining why he decided to take part, Judd said: "I never travelled when I was younger. I travelled with the band, but I never properly did backpacking and I always wanted to. I think the same applies for my mum; she always wanted to but started a family when she was 22."

Read more:

Meanwhile Beresford said: "I thought it was a fantastic opportunity to do something that we've never done before. Neither of us have ever backpacked, so it's a new experience.

"And, also, just to see some amazing places! Across continents and across countries, and you’re getting to see everything at ground level, so it’s completely different to just flying over – getting to immerse yourself in different cultures and communities."

More like this

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Blatt added that she joined "for the experience, to be out of my comfort zone, to do something that I wouldn't necessarily choose to do on my own". "I’m definitely up for challenges and pushing myself," she said. "And this is what mum does all the time!"

Monger said: "We’ve spoken about travelling before, but it would probably be a little bit different to what I imagine this is going to be like - in terms of doing everything on such a budget and staying in hostels and being tight on money for food.

"With this opportunity, I spoke to Bon about it, and she said it could be quite cool. So, we sat down and watched the previous series and got more and more into it and then decided why not!"

The winners of the most recent season of Race Across the World were best friends Cathie and Tricia, who told RadioTimes.com that appearing on the show was the first time they had "ever applied for anything like this" before they went on to win.

Previous seasons of Race Across the World are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.