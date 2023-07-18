Channel 4 working on 'island dating show for virgins'
The new show will reportedly see sexually inexperienced contestants try their hand at love.
It looks like there might be a new contender in the dating show arena, with Channel 4 reportedly working on a Love Island inspired reality with a twist – it will be virgins looking for love instead of the seasoned casanovas we're used to seeing in ITV's Mallorcan villa.
According to The Sun, the broadcaster's dating series will be titled Virgin Island and will see a bunch of sexually inexperienced contestants head to, you guessed it, an island - where they'll try their hand at love.
A source reportedly told The Sun that the series was "very much a Love Island scenario, but a dating show with a real difference. Instead of being desperate to bed one another, this programme will see them take tentative steps towards losing their virginity and look at some of the science and theory behind sexual attraction".
“Of course, it has echoes of Love Island, but it’s a bit more sophisticated and complicated than just lazing round a pool eyeing each other up before all pairing up for bedtime antics when the lights go out," they added.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.
Should the show air, it will join a bustling genre that includes the likes of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind. We'll have to wait and see if it measures up to RadioTimes.com readers' favourite, the classic Blind Date.
