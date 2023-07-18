Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

A source reportedly told The Sun that the series was "very much a Love Island scenario, but a dating show with a real difference. Instead of being desperate to bed one another, this programme will see them take tentative steps towards losing their virginity and look at some of the science and theory behind sexual attraction".

“Of course, it has echoes of Love Island, but it’s a bit more sophisticated and complicated than just lazing round a pool eyeing each other up before all pairing up for bedtime antics when the lights go out," they added.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.

Should the show air, it will join a bustling genre that includes the likes of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind. We'll have to wait and see if it measures up to RadioTimes.com readers' favourite, the classic Blind Date.

