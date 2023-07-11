The Netflix hit was last aired in December 2022, but in just a few short weeks, a new group of singletons will be back under the watchful eye of the Amazon Alexa-style entity, Lana, and must comply with her no-kissing or touching rules in a bid to walk away with the full $200,000 (£155,000) cash prize.

Every time a contestant breaks one of these rules, money is deducted from the final sum - so it’s in everyone’s best interests to resist temptation!

And while the cast has already been announced - including three British hopefuls - when can we expect to see Too Hot to Handle back on our screens, and how many episodes will drop at a time?

Read on to find out…

Too Hot to Handle season 5 release schedule

Too Hot to Handle's Lana. Netflix

The first four episodes of Too Hot to Handle will be released on Netflix this Friday, 14th July.

Another three episodes will be available to watch on the streaming service the following Friday, 21st July, and the final three instalments will be up on Friday, 28th July.

What is Too Hot to Handle about?

Alex from Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle.

This time, the cast of ten singles will believe they are retreating to a lavish yacht in the Caribbean and competing on a new dating show, ‘Love Overboard’, hosted by a handsome and mysterious captain.

But the truth will soon be revealed that they are instead contestants on THTH - and must refrain from all physical intimacy if they want to be in with a chance of walking away with that whopping cash prize!

Among the singletons on the show from Blighty are personal trainer Alex Snell, model Louis Russell and personal assistant Megan Thomson.

Joining them will be a cast hailing from mainly the USA, as well Swiss model Elys Hutchinson.

Keep up to date with the all the Too Hot to Handle news here at RadioTimes.com, and you can watch the trailer for series 5 of below.

Too Hot to Handle season 5 will land on Netflix on Friday, 14th July. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

