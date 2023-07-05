While the cast of Love Island can’t seem to keep their hands off each other, the aim of the game in THTH is the exact opposite - as singletons are watched by an Amazon Alexa-style device called Lana, who deducts money from the $200,000 (around £157,000) prize pot if they break her no kissing or touching rules.

But while Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici were voted last season’s winners by the rest of the cast, who is in with a chance of stealing the crown this year? Read on to find out…

Too Hot to Handle season 5 cast

Dre

Dre from Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle

Age: 23

From: Atlanta, USA

Job: Graduate

Insta: @drewoodard

With 13 siblings, Dre is used to having to be loud to make his voice and presence heard.

According to Netflix, the 23-year-old graduate “goes on a date with someone new every day of the week that ends in a ‘Y’” - so how will he fare with Lana keeping watch in the retreat?

Isaac

Isaac from Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle.

Age: 24

From: New Jersey, USA

Job: Model and banker

Insta: @isaacfranciss

Manchester-born Isaac currently resides in New Jersey, and is the “ultimate USA frat boy”.

“Whether he’s hosting a party on the Jersey Shore or spraying bottles of champagne in a New York club, heads always turn when he walks into a room,” Netflix says of the 24-year-old model and banker.

Alex

Alex from Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle.

Age: 28

From: London, UK

Job: Personal trainer

Insta: @alexsnelll

Hailing from London, personal trainer Alex’s mane of hair is usually his biggest worry!

Netflix says of the 28-year-old: “Alex has masked his indecisiveness under the guise of being spontaneous. He’s not breaking your heart, he’s just booked to go away last minute!

“However, when Lana forces Alex to stay in one place at the retreat and confront feelings head-on, how will this jet-setting lothario manage?”

Christine

Christine from Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle.

Age: 26

From: Texas, USA

Job: Model

Insta: @christineobanor

Texan model Christine, 26, is “6ft1 of fabulous”.

“Christine comes across as someone who is used to getting her own way with guys, but in reality, she feigns getting the ick if she suspects she’s not a guy’s number one girl,” reveals Netflix. “Lana is likely to bring this to Christine’s attention and encourage her to confront this head-on. Will Christine flourish under Lana’s gaze or flee the retreat?"

Courtney

Courtney from Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle.

Age: 25

From: Houston, USA

Job: Real estate agent

Insta: @courtneykrandolph

At 25, Courtney is busy building her “business empire” in real estate.

Of the Houston-born beauty, Netflix says: “Courtney operates as a boss in the boardroom and the bedroom. Courtney is the cheerleader every girl needs in their corner and puts the loyal in loyalty, but will Lana be welcomed into her clique or will she become Courtney’s ultimate enemy?"

Elys

Elys from Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle.

Age: 23

From: Switzerland

Job: Model

Insta: @elys_hutchinson

Model Elys hails from the Alpine country of Switzerland - and her hobbies have got her into sticky situations in the past!

The 23-year-old has broken nearly every bone in her body while skiing, and when she’s not on the slopes, she loves spending time in Ibiza.

“Elys is in her element flirting with an international roster, but with so much off the table, things could go downhill after Lana’s arrival,” says Netflix.

Hannah

Hannah from Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle.

Age: 24

From: LA, USA

Job: Artist

Insta: @hannahbrooke

Hannah is a 24-year-old “triple threat” from Los Angeles - who “has the voice of an angel, dances like nobody’s watching (when everyone’s watching) and has been known to run rings around guys.

“Lana’s going to need to watch out,” Netflix adds. “This singing siren isn’t used to taking no for an answer.”

Hunter

Hunter from Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle.

Age: 24

From: Arizona, USA

Job: Influencer

Insta: @hunting_for_lonigro

Influencer Hunter loves a girl who is an “adventure-seeking risk taker”, and is described as “Mr Popular” in his friendship group.

The 24-year-old, from Arizona, will have a tough decision on his hands after Lana’s demands - and Netflix teases: “Will money, mates or Hunter’s mojo take the lead?”

Louis

Louis from Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle.

Age: 22

From: Hampshire, UK

Job: Model

Insta: @louis_russell

Model Louis is another entrant from Blighty, living in Hampshire.

"If Lana wants someone who is cheeky, charming and a challenge, then she’s going to love having Louis in the retreat,” Netflix says of the 22-year-old. “His hobbies include boxing, football… and making a girl fall in love for the night.

“As someone who spent a lot of their school years in detention, Louis has never been one to follow rules. He’s likely to do his best to steal the girls from Lana’s gaze and we bet this dapper sweet talker won’t have to try too hard.”

Megan

Megan from Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle.

Age: 26

From: Cambridge, UK

Job: Personal assistant

Insta: @meganthomsn

Personal assistant Megan is also a contestant from the UK - and is described by Netflix as “a bundle of joy”!

They reveal of the Cambridge-based 26-year old: "JLS’s self-proclaimed number one fan is ready to strut into the retreat and make the boys wanna fall.

“Will Megan be up for the challenge of digging deep into where she’s going wrong in relationships or will the boy band looks of Lana’s other guests be too much of a distraction?"

Too Hot to Handle season 5 will land on Netflix on Friday, 14th July. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix.

