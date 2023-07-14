During the show, the villa is rocked by an unexpected text message as all Islanders are asked to gather around the fire pit immediately.

The message reads: “Ella B and Josh as you are both single it is time for you to steal an Islander of your choice. You get to choose one boy and one girl to couple up with.”

As Ella B and Josh’s decisions are revealed around the fire pit, one boy and girl are therefore made single, and one newly single islander isn't best pleased with the result.

Viewers will have to tune in to the episode to find out who they pick, but it's already looking like Ella B could have her eye on Tyrique Hyde, who she revealed she has a past with.

Ahead of arriving in the villa, Ella B said that she could turn Ty's head as they have "history" and on Thursday's episode, she revealed to Josh that they'd kissed before.

When she reunited with Ty, she told him she fancied him and that she knew he fancied her, adding that there could be a "Battle of the Ellas".

And in a preview for Friday's episode, Ella Thomas could be seen confronting her about these comments, saying: "First of all, do you babe, I get it, you came in for yourself and you need to talk to everyone, but why is my name even in your mouth when you’re talking about yourself…you’re trying to plant doubt in his mind.”

Ella B then responded: "Babe, obviously we are going to chat. I’ve known him for so many years…"

To which Ella T said: "Do you babe, come in on your own energy, you don’t need to mention other Ella, there’s never going to be a battle. I would never go head to head with a girl for a man, so the talk of battles is not me. Leave it out."

Ella B also went on a date with Mitchel Taylor and it went very well, with Mitch agreeing to get to know her despite being coupled up with Abi, so she could be leaning more towards Mitch.

Meanwhile, Josh came in with tunnel vision and went straight for Jess Harding. But, after she told him that her and Sammy Root are closed off, could he go for the safe option and couple up with Amber Wise, who is in a friendship couple with Scott van der Sluis, and who he did have a little chat with by the pool?

