Dick and Angel will be inviting listeners into their home, revealing the inner workings of their unique family chateau and their life in France's Pays de la Loire.

The official description for the podcast says that listeners can expect a "charming wander through the couple's memories of first finding the location, plus tales of the family's upkeep, projects and adventures – big and small – in more detail than ever, with plenty of laughs along the way".

Escape to the Chateau aired on Channel 4 between 2016 and 2022, and charted the couples' journey of finding a beautiful abandoned fairytale Chateau and bringing it back to life on a shoestring budget. Meanwhile, a spin-off, called Château DIY, ran between 2018 and 2022.

Dick previously explained why the show was ending, saying in 2022: "No one has asked us to stop yet – that’s good!

"The children are turning nine and 10 – they’ve had an innocence and joy in what we’ve done. We’ve got lots of things we still intend to do, but we want to protect the family part of it."

Dick and Angel's Chat...Eau. Global

The couple had filmed spin-off series Escape To The Chateau: Secret France, which was expected to air this year, but in May, Deadline reported that Channel 4 had severed ties with them.

Alongside the podcast, the couple are now also releasing a memoir called The Chateau: Forever Home.

