The bisque was described as being "red hot", and Gregg Wallace told Cristina to run the parts of her body which had been hit under cold water.

As we watched her do this, Marcus Wareing explained: "Unfortunately, Cristina's just had a bit of an accident. She put the bisque into a blender and it was incredibly hot. When she released the lid unfortunately some of it hit her face.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wallace was then seen telling Cristina that she shouldn't carry on because she was hurt, before Wareing explained that "unfortunately she's had to go and get medical help". She was seen getting into a car to leave the competition and get assistance.

Cristina in MasterChef: The Professionals. BBC/Shine TV

Later in the programme, the judges offered their sympathies for Cristina and a photo was shown of her with plasters on her arm and chin.

At the end of the programme, all three of the remaining contestants went through to the next round, with Wallace telling them that it was "very, very difficult to separate" them.

Read more:

The season will continue airing new episodes on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with a total of 32 up-and-coming chefs taking part.

This comes after this year's Celebrity MasterChef season came to an end in September, with opera singer Wynne Evans being awarded the coveted Celebrity MasterChef trophy.

MasterChef: The Professionals continues on Thursday 26th October at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

For more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.