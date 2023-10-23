MasterChef alum Gregg Wallace and chef Marcus Wareing will be returning to judge the show, and they will be reunited with Monica Galetti, who previously left the show in 2021.

"I'm delighted to be back with my MasterChef family for 2023 and I can't wait to discover the country's next culinary superstar," Galetti said of her return.

Let's take a closer look at the culinary experts who will be putting the professional chefs through their paces in the MasterChef kitchen this season.

MasterChef: The Professionals 2023 judges

Marcus Wareing

Marcus Wareing. BBC/Shine TV

Marcus Wareing has been a judge on MasterChef: The Professionals for almost 10 years, and has featured on various other cooking programmes over the years, including Great British Menu and Boiling Point.

Wareing owns several restaurants all over London, including Tredwells, The Gilbert Scott and Marcus.

Speaking with the BBC ahead of the new season, Wareing said: "My expectations are high and I'm looking for the very best talent. The chef worthy of the trophy needs guts, flair and absolute focus on reaching that goal."

Gregg Wallace

Greg Wallace. BBC/Shine TV

MasterChef veteran Gregg Wallace will also be making a return to the programme. The judge has featured on all MasterChef programmes, including MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

Gregg Wallace described MasterChef: The Professionals as "an incredible, high-stakes competition".

"I get such a thrill knowing that this is a genuinely life-changing opportunity for these chefs. I’m so excited to see who will walk through our doors," he added.

Monica Galetti

Monica Galetti. BBC/Shine TV

Monica Galetti took a break from her role as judge on MasterChef: The Professionals in 2022, explaining she struggled to balance time between her family, restaurant and filming commitments.

However, Galetti is back for another season and said she can't wait "to discover the country's next culinary superstar".

Over seven intense weeks and 21 episodes, the chefs will be put through their paces. They will first compete in the Heats to try and make it to that week's Quarter Final.

In each Heat, four chefs cook against one another for just two Quarter Final places.

MasterChef: The Professionals returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

