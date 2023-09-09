The final saw reality star Luca Bish, opera singer Wynne Evans and actor Amy Walsh battle it out in a three-course meal challenge, and after serving up tuna tartare, Welsh lamb and bara brith for dessert, Wynne Evans was awarded the coveted Celebrity MasterChef trophy by judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

"I cannot believe what just happened," said the 51-year-old upon receiving his trophy, "I'm so thrilled to have won it and thrilled to be the first Welsh winner of Celebrity MasterChef."

Evans also said: "This is a brilliant feeling. The kids will love this, they’ll be like ‘Dad! I can’t believe you did it when all you cook for us is beans on toast!’ The experience has totally changed my life. It has just been beautiful and I can’t thank Gregg and John and everybody here at MasterChef enough.

"When you start to believe in yourself, that’s when good things start to happen. I don’t know how a MasterChef winner celebrates but I know how a bloke from Carmarthen celebrates!"

On Evans's win, Gregg Wallace said: "Wynne gives us theatre. I have never seen a celebrity like him ever before and I’m not sure we ever will again.”

John Torode also praised Evans's cooking skills, saying: "His food, it’s exciting, it’s ambitious, and it’s got a little bit of artistic flare. He’s a proud Welshman with a big heart."

Evans now joins the likes of Lisa Snowdon, Greg Rutherford, John Partridge, Kimberly Wyatt and more as a Celebrity MasterChef champion.

