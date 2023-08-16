But if one of his favourite snacks is anything to go by, it seems that Wynne might favour some pretty unusual flavour combinations. "My downfall is cheese and jam," he told the BBC ahead of his appearance on the show. "I love cheese and jam together. I don’t think John and Gregg have tried cheese and jam, but they should. They’re missing out."

We're certainly intrigued. Here's what you need to know about Wynne before he makes his MasterChef debut.

Who is Wynne Evans?

Wynne Evans Getty Images

Age: 51

Job: Welsh singer

Instagram: @wynneevans

Twitter: @wynneevans

If you've watched British TV on a commercial channel in the past decade or so, you'll no doubt be very familiar with Wynne Evans's face - and his voice.

Since 2009, the Welsh opera star has appeared in the notorious Go Compare adverts, first playing a flamboyant opera singer named Gio Compario (yes, really) and later playing himself.

But before all that, Wynne trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama and the National Opera studio, later performing at the Proms and as part of the Welsh National Opera.

He made his debut at the Royal Opera House in 2009 and two years later was cast in a special anniversary production of Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall, taking the role of Ubaldo Piangi.

Alongside his music career, he has presented shows on BBC Radio Wales and made a foray into acting with an appearance in Ruth Jones's comedy Stella.

In order to prepare for his MasterChef stint, Wynne recruited his kids to challenge him. "I've got my kids to turn up with surprise ingredients and I have to try and make something out of it," he admitted. Seems like if Celebrity MasterChef doesn't go his way, he'd probably be a dab hand at Ready, Steady, Cook.

When is Celebrity MasterChef 2023 on TV?

Wynne Evans in Celebrity MasterChef 2023. BBC / Shine

The third heats of Celebrity MasterChef will begin on Wednesday 16th August at 9pm, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Wynne will be appearing alongside former glamour model Sam Fox, Rudimental star DJ Locksmith, singer Jamelia and RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole.

At the end of the episode, Gregg Wallace and John Torode will reveal which famous face won't be progressing any further in the competition.

The next instalment airs on Thursday, with another star leaving the kitchen as the episode concludes. Then on Friday's quarter-final, we will learn which aspiring chefs will go on to compete in the semi-finals.

You can catch up on the previous two heats over on BBC iPlayer.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for moreEntertainment news.

