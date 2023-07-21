With judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode at the helm once more, the show promises to air some of our favourite challenges like Dinner Party Dish and Nostalgia Dish, and a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck Challenge also awaits the 2023 competitors.

MasterChef series editor Katie Attwood says: “This series is a total treat for Celebrity MasterChef fans – John and Gregg are on sizzling form and the creative dishes that the celebrities deliver need to be seen to be believed. Expect everything and more!”

Sarah Clay, commissioning editor for the BBC, adds: “It’s 2023 and Celebrity MasterChef is back with new challenges, new faces but the familiar humour and expertise of our esteemed judges, John and Gregg. The series go from strength to strength and this one doesn’t disappoint.”

But when exactly can we expect to see Celebrity MasterChef back on our screens, and who is taking part this year? Read on to find out more.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2023 start?

Singer Jamelia takes part in Celebrity Masterchef 2023.

It's official – Celebrity MasterChef 2023 begins at 9pm on Wednesday 2nd August on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

We also know that it will run for six weeks – so that's the rest of your summer TV viewing planned.

How to watch Celebrity MasterChef

As with previous years, we can expect to watch Celebrity MasterChef on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Last year, the episodes aired three times a week, with the first instalments showing on Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm and Friday at 9pm, with a total of 18 eps releasing through the whole season.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 line-up

The full line-up of Celebrity MasterChef 2023 contestants is below:

Amy Walsh - Actor, 36

Actor, 36 apl.de.ap - Black Eyed Peas star, 48

Black Eyed Peas star, 48 Cheryl Hole - Drag Race UK star, 29

- Drag Race UK star, 29 Dani Dyer - Reality TV star, 26

Reality TV star, 26 Dave Benson Phillips - TV presenter and entertainer, 58

TV presenter and entertainer, 58 Dianne Buswell - Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, 34

- Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer, 34 Jamelia - Actor, singer and songwriter, 42

- Actor, singer and songwriter, 42 James Buckley - Actor, 35

- Actor, 35 DJ Locksmith - Musician, 36

- Musician, 36 Luca Bish - Reality TV star, 24

Reality TV star, 24 Marcus Brigstocke - Comedian, 50

Comedian, 50 Max George - Singer, 34

- Singer, 34 Mica Ven - Gogglebox star, 44

Gogglebox star, 44 Michael Praed - Actor, 63

- Actor, 63 Remi Burgz - Radio broadcaster

Radio broadcaster Richie Anderson - Radio personality, 35

- Radio personality, 35 Sam Fox - Singer and former glamour model, 57

- Singer and former glamour model, 57 Shazia Mirza - Comedian, 48

Comedian, 48 Terry Christian - Broadcaster, 63

- Broadcaster, 63 Wynne Evans - Welsh singer, 51

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 hosts

John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

As with any of our favourite cooking shows, the programme wouldn’t be the same without the hosts that are now synonymous with the series – and MasterChef is no different.

Returning again this year for the 18th season of the celebrity spin-off are long-time hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Torode is an Australian-British chef who has appeared on This Morning, authored The Mezzo Cookbook and opened restaurants such as Smiths of Smithfields. He has also hosted John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, John Torode's Ireland and John Torode's Malaysian Adventure.

Former greengrocer Wallace has been with the MasterChef brand since 2005, presenting alongside John Torode for 17 years. He has previously hosted Saturday Kitchen, The Money Programme, Eat Well for Less and South Africa with Gregg Wallace.

Celebrity MasterChef begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on Wednesday 2nd August. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

