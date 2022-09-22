Celebrity MasterChef 2022 reveals season 17 winner

Snowdon beat Melanie Blatt and McFly's Danny Jones, as the trio took on The Chef's Table at Italian chef Giorgio Locatelli's restaurant in Mayfair, Locanda Locatelli.

After weeks of competition, Celebrity MasterChef 2022 came to an end this evening (22nd September), with TV presenter Lisa Snowdon being crowned as the season 17 winner.

“I’m honestly so blown away," Lisa said after receiving the trophy from judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

"It’s such a life-changing experience. I feel like this isn’t real! I just can’t believe it. I couldn’t have wanted to win something that meant more to me than this. I can’t wait to tell my mum, my dad and my nephew. I am on cloud nine. I love it... I LOVE IT!”

Lisa Snowdon with her Celebrity MasterChef trophy BBC

“Lisa throughout this competition has taken the everyday and elevated it into something special. This final she dared to do something that was going to be a gamble, and the gamble paid off. Her food is fantastic," Torode said.

“Faint heart never lifts a MasterChef title and that is why Lisa is our Celebrity MasterChef champion," Wallace added.

In the final episode, Lisa, Danny and Mel - who managed to make it all the way to the finals out of 20 contestants in the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 line-up - had two hours to present a flawless three-course meal, cooked to the very highest standards to impress the judges.

Her winning menu was a starter of poached rhubarb and pan-fried mackerel with a fennel slaw and thyme oil; a main course of pan-fried duck breast, on a sunflower seed puree with pickled, sautéed and fried mushrooms and cavolo nero; and to finish, chocolate tart with a cigar filled with crème fresh and sour cherries.

