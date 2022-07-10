Hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s champion, Team GB Paralympian Kadeena Cox, this year are an all-star line-up of including TV presenter and actor Adam Pearson, Love Island star Faye Winter and professional dancer, Katya Jones.

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 is fast approaching and now the exciting 2022 line-up has been revealed.

But who will have what it takes to win the show?

Speaking about the 2022 line-up, Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef is a firm favourite in the television must-see calendar and this series is as funny, engaging and nail-biting as ever. John and Gregg are in for a treat, as are our viewers.”

Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, added: “This line up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation's most loved cookery programmes, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed. The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all.”

Here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 contestants.

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 line-up: Full cast

Adam Pearson

Adam Pearson

Age: 37

Job: TV presenter and actor

Instagram: @adam_pearson_TV

Chris Eubank

Chris Eubank

Age: 55

Job: Former World Boxing champion

Instagram: @chriseubanksnr

Clarke Peters

Clarke Peters

Age: 70

Job: Actor

Instagram: @clarkepetersofficial

Cliff Parisi

Cliff Parisi

Age: 62

Job: Actor

Instagram: @officialcliff_parisi

Danny Jones

Danny Jones

Age: 36

Job: Musician and TV Judge

Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial

Gareth Malone OBE

Gareth Malone

Age: 46

Job: TV presenter and musician

Instagram: @malonegareth

Jimmy Bullard

Jimmy Bullard

Age: 43

Job: Former pro-footballer

Instagram: @1jimmybullard

Kae Kurd

Kae Kurd

Age: 32

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @kaekurd

Katya Jones

Katya Jones

Age: 33

Job: Professional dancer

Instagram: @katyajones

Kirsty Gallacher

Kirsty Gallacher BBC

Age: 46

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @gallacherkirsty

Kitty Scott-Claus

Kitty Scott-Claus

Age: 30

Job: British drag performer

Instagram: @kittyscottclaus

Lesley Joseph

Lesley Joseph

Age: 76

Job: Actor

Instagram: @lesleyjosephtv

Lisa Snowdon

Lisa Snowdon

Age: 50

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @Lisa_snowdon

Mel Blatt

Mel Blatt

Age: 43

Job: Musician

Instagram: @melanieblatt

Nancy Dell’Olio

Nancy Dell'Olio

Age: 60

Job: Media personality

Instagram: @nancydellolio

Paul Chuckle

Paul Chuckle

Age: 74

Job: Actor and comedian

Instagram: @officialpaulchuckle

MoJo

Queen Mojo

Age:

Job: Reality star

Instagram: @_queenmojo

Richard Blackwood

Richard Blackwood

Age: 50

Job: Actor and comedian

Instagram: @richardblackwood

Ryan Thomas

Ryan Thomas

Age: 38

Job: Actor

Instagram: @ryanthomas84

Faye Winter

Faye Winter

Age: 24

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @faye_winter

Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC One this summer. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

