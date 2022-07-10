Celebrity MasterChef 2022 line-up: Meet the full cast
An exciting line-up has been announced.
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 is fast approaching and now the exciting 2022 line-up has been revealed.
Hoping to follow in the footsteps of last year’s champion, Team GB Paralympian Kadeena Cox, this year are an all-star line-up of including TV presenter and actor Adam Pearson, Love Island star Faye Winter and professional dancer, Katya Jones.
But who will have what it takes to win the show?
Speaking about the 2022 line-up, Katie Attwood, MasterChef Series Editor, said: “Celebrity MasterChef is a firm favourite in the television must-see calendar and this series is as funny, engaging and nail-biting as ever. John and Gregg are in for a treat, as are our viewers.”
Sarah Clay, Commissioning Editor for the BBC, added: “This line up will absolutely cement Celebrity MasterChef as one of the nation's most loved cookery programmes, with a lot of laughter alongside fierce competition guaranteed. The level of cooking is fantastic this year and you can really see how much it means to them all.”
Here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 contestants.
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 line-up: Full cast
Adam Pearson
Age: 37
Job: TV presenter and actor
Instagram: @adam_pearson_TV
Chris Eubank
Age: 55
Job: Former World Boxing champion
Instagram: @chriseubanksnr
Clarke Peters
Age: 70
Job: Actor
Instagram: @clarkepetersofficial
Cliff Parisi
Age: 62
Job: Actor
Instagram: @officialcliff_parisi
Danny Jones
Age: 36
Job: Musician and TV Judge
Instagram: @dannyjonesofficial
Gareth Malone OBE
Age: 46
Job: TV presenter and musician
Instagram: @malonegareth
Jimmy Bullard
Age: 43
Job: Former pro-footballer
Instagram: @1jimmybullard
Kae Kurd
Age: 32
Job: Comedian
Instagram: @kaekurd
Katya Jones
Age: 33
Job: Professional dancer
Instagram: @katyajones
Kirsty Gallacher
Age: 46
Job: TV presenter
Instagram: @gallacherkirsty
Kitty Scott-Claus
Age: 30
Job: British drag performer
Instagram: @kittyscottclaus
Lesley Joseph
Age: 76
Job: Actor
Instagram: @lesleyjosephtv
Lisa Snowdon
Age: 50
Job: TV presenter
Instagram: @Lisa_snowdon
Mel Blatt
Age: 43
Job: Musician
Instagram: @melanieblatt
Nancy Dell’Olio
Age: 60
Job: Media personality
Instagram: @nancydellolio
Paul Chuckle
Age: 74
Job: Actor and comedian
Instagram: @officialpaulchuckle
MoJo
Age:
Job: Reality star
Instagram: @_queenmojo
Richard Blackwood
Age: 50
Job: Actor and comedian
Instagram: @richardblackwood
Ryan Thomas
Age: 38
Job: Actor
Instagram: @ryanthomas84
Faye Winter
Age: 24
Job: Reality TV star
Instagram: @faye_winter
Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC One this summer. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1