One of the celebrities joining the MasterChef line-up this year will be All Saints singer Melanie Blatt, who is taking on the likes of boxing champion Chris Eubank, Call the Midwife's Cliff Parisi and reality star MoJo in the second week of heats.

The new season of Celebrity MasterChef continues off this week, as 20 famous faces strap on their aprons, whip out their whisks and prepare to show off their best dishes.

With the group taking on a street food challenge before being asked to prepare their ideal dinner party dish, can they handle the heat in the MasterChef kitchen?

Here's everything you need to know about Celebrity MasterChef contestant and singer Melanie Blatt.

Who is Melanie Blatt?

Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Age: 47

Job: Singer

Instagram: @melanieblatt

Melanie Blatt is a singer who rose to fame as a member of girlband All Saints in the late '90s. As part of the group, Blatt has entered the music charts with singles like Do Me Wrong and See Me following All Saints' split in 2001.

Since leaving All Saints, Blatt appeared in Leigh Francis sketch show Bo' Selecta, Angela and Friends, The F Word and I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here NOW, and went on to present ITV2's The Hot Desk.

Blatt was also a judge on The X Factor New Zealand between 2013 and 2015, while in 2014, she reunited with the other members of All Saints to support the Backstreet Boys on tour.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2022 start?

The 2022 season of Celebrity MasterChef began on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm on BBC One.

Twenty celebrities will be trying their best to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode on the BBC One cooking competition, which will be airing three times a week until mid-September.

Celebrity MasterChef returned to BBC One on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm.

