With the likes of Love Island 's Faye Winter, McFly's Danny Jones, Chucklevision's Paul Chuckle, comedian Kae Kurd and media personality Nancy Dell'Olio being the first of the Celebrity MasterChef contestants to take on the show, the upcoming season is set to be a sizzling one.

It's every food fanatic's favourite time of year – Celebrity MasterChef is returning to our screens for its 17th season and a new line-up of famous faces hoping to impress in the kitchen.

Gregg Wallace and John Torode are returning to judge the celebrities' creations – but will they be impressed? Here's everything we know so far about Celebrity MasterChef 2022.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2022 air?

Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC One on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm.

Episodes will air three times a week, with the first episodes airing on Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm and Friday at 9pm.

Those looking forward to diving into the culinary world every week are in luck – there will be 18 episodes in this season, so get your apron and your oven mitts out as you'll be watching celebs whisk away for the next six weeks.

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 line-up

Danny Jones on Celebrity MasterChef BBC

This year's line-up of Celebrity MasterChef contestants includes all sorts of famous faces, from TV presenters and boxers, to reality stars and musicians.

Here is a full list of all the stars competing in the upcoming season:

Adam Pearson – TV presenter and actor

– TV presenter and actor Chris Eubank – former World Boxing champion

– former World Boxing champion Clarke Peters – The Wire actor

– The Wire actor Cliff Parisi – Call the Midwife star

– Call the Midwife star Danny Jones – McFly musician and TV judge

– McFly musician and TV judge Gareth Malone OBE – TV presenter and choirmaster

– TV presenter and choirmaster Jimmy Bullard – former pro-footballer

– former pro-footballer Kae Kurd – comedian

– comedian Katya Jones – Strictly Come Dancing professional

– Strictly Come Dancing professional Kirsty Gallacher – TV presenter

– TV presenter Kitty Scott-Claus – RuPaul's Drag Race star

– RuPaul's Drag Race star Lesley Joseph – Birds of a Feather actor

– Birds of a Feather actor Lisa Snowdon – TV presenter

– TV presenter Mel Blatt – All Saints singer

– All Saints singer Nancy Dell'Olio – TV personality

– TV personality Paul Chuckle – actor and comedian

– actor and comedian MoJo – reality star

– reality star Richard Blackwood – actor and comedian

– actor and comedian Ryan Thomas – actor

– actor Faye Winter – Love Island star

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 hosts

John Torode and Gregg Wallace BBC

Long-time MasterChef hosts Gregg Wallace and John Torode will be returning for the 17th season of the celebrity spin-off.

Former greengrocer Gregg Wallace has been with the MasterChef brand since 2005, presenting alongside John Torode for 17 years. He has previously hosted Saturday Kitchen, The Money Programme, Eat Well for Less and South Africa with Gregg Wallace.

John Torode is an Australian-British chef who has appeared on This Morning, authored The Mezzo Cookbook and opened restaurants such as Smiths of Smithfields and Cafeteria. He has also hosted John and Lisa's Weekend Kitchen, John Torode's Ireland and John Torode's Malaysian Adventure.

Celebrity MasterChef trailer

BBC One released a teaser trailer for the 2022 season of Celebrity MasterChef, teasing the famous contestants looking nervous as the competition heats up in the MasterChef kitchen.

Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC One on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

