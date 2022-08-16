The BBC show's second week will see a new line-up of five famous faces try their best to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode, including Call the Midwife star Cliff Parisi.

The 2022 season of Celebrity MasterChef is well underway with Faye Winter and Danny Jones emerging as the first heat's champions – but who's next to don the iconic white apron?

While this won't be Parisi's first brush with reality TV, with the actor having competed on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, he'll be making his competitive cooking debut alongside the likes of Gareth Malone, Queen MoJo, Chris Eubank and Mel Blatt.

Ahead of Tuesday's episode, here's everything you need to know about Cliff Parisi.

Who is Cliff Parisi?

BBC

Age: 62

Job: Actor

Instagram: @officialcliff_parisi

Cliff Parisi is best known for starring as Fred Buckle in BBC One's Call the Midwife as well as his role as Minty Peterson in EastEnders.

The actor began his career as a stand-up comedian before appearing in A Bit of Fry & Laurie, Chancer, The Darling Buds of May and London's Burning.

He went on to land recurring roles on Kavanagh QC, Kiss Me Kate, Waking the Dead and Hustle before taking part in the 2019 series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

When did Celebrity MasterChef start?

Celebrity MasterChef's 2022 season began last Wednesday, with the show's second heat kicking off on BBC One this week.

The next episode will air on Tuesday 16th August with Cliff Parisi, MoJo, Gareth Malone, Mel Blatt and Chris Eubank set to compete.

Celebrity MasterChef began on BBC One on Wednesday 10th August, with the show returning on Tuesday 16th August. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

