Stepping up to the plate this year is the stellar Celebrity MasterChef 2022 line-up , including the likes of Love Island 's Faye Winter, Adam Pearson, Chris Eubank and Lisa Snowdon.

Twenty celebrities are about to show off their culinary skills (or lack thereof) as Celebrity MasterChef returns for a brand new season this August.

They'll be hoping to cook their way right to the hearts of judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode and follow in the footsteps of last year's celebrity champ, Kadeena Cox.

So, what days is Celebrity MasterChef 2022 on?

Here's everything you need to know about the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 schedule so you never miss an episode!

Celebrity MasterChef will air throughout the week on BBC One at varying times.

Season 17 starts on BBC One on Wednesday, 10th August at 8pm.

It will see the first five celebrities in this year's line-up – Faye Winter, Danny Jones, comedian Kae Kurd, media personality Nancy Dell'Olio and entertainer Paul Chuckle – take to the kitchen.

For the first challenge, they'll each be given a different mystery ingredient and will have to showcase their talents with one dish. They'll then have to make a Korean street food dish before creating something fit for a dinner party. One person will be sent home at the end of the episode.

The second episode will air on BBC One on Thursday, 11th August at 8pm, with the four remaining contestants continuing in the competition. At the end of the episode, one more celebrity will be eliminated.

The final episode of the first week will air on BBC One on Friday, 12th August at 9pm. This will be a special episode that will see two celebrities progress to the semi-finals.

In order to secure a place in the semi-finals, they'll have to cook a two-course meal which will be judged by Gregg, John and three former contenders – 2021 finalist Joe Swash, 2010 champion Lisa Faulkner and 2021 Christmas special champion Judi Love.

Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

The second set of celebrities will enter the kitchen on the week commencing 15th August. We'll keep you updated right here with the scheduled dates and times.

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 starts on BBC One on Wednesday, 10th August at 8pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

