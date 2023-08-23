Among them will be Emmerdale star Amy Walsh. Here's what you need to know about the soap star...

Who is Amy Walsh?

Amy Walsh as Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale. ITV

Age: 37

Job: Actor

Instagram: @amyvwalsh

Twitter: @amywalsh27

The younger sister of Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh, Amy has been acting from a young age, appearing in the short film Past Memoirs when she was eight.

Her first TV role came in 2011, when she played Jennifique McQueen in Hollyoaks spin-off Hollyoaks Later.

Then in 2014, she joined the cast of Emmerdale as Tracy Metcalfe. She’s been a regular fixture on the soap ever since, and has also appeared on quiz shows like Celebrity Chase and All Star Family Fortunes, appearing on the latter with her older sister.

Amy Walsh as Tracy Metcalfe in Emmerdale. ITV

She welcomed a daughter with former EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith in 2021, and the couple announced their engagement the following summer.

Earlier this year, she revealed that she has lobbied Emmerdale bosses to give daughter Bonnie a role in the show, especially now that her character Tracy has decided to open up a nursery.

"I've actually asked if Bonnie can be an extra," she told The Mirror. "Then I could see her a bit more! I don't think that would be wise, though."

Amy's former on-screen father Michael Praed, who played Tracy's dad Frank on Emmerdale between 2016 and 2019, will also be appearing on Celebrity MasterChef 2023.

What time is Celebrity MasterChef 2023 on TV?

The fourth heat of the star-studded cooking contest kicks off on Wednesday 23rd August, with two further episodes then airing on consecutive nights.

Amy will be up against the likes of Love Island's Luca Bish, Black Eyed Peas star apl.de.ap and Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell.

After that, it'll be time for the semi-finals to air the following week, with two celebrities from each heat taking part in some challenges designed to test their gastronomic talents to the limit.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 airs from Wednesday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

