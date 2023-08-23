He'll be up against the likes of Love Island star Luca Bish, Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell and actress Amy Walsh.

apl has got five UK number one hits under his belt, but does he have what it takes to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace?

Here's what you need to know about apl before his MasterChef debut...

Who is apl.de.ap?

Black Eyed Peas star apl.de.ap. Getty Images

Age: 48

Job: Black Eyed Peas star

Instagram: @apldeap

Twitter: @apldeap

Born Allan Pineda Lindo, apl.de.ap is a founding member of Black Eyed Peas. He met his future bandmate will.i.am (aka William Adams) when they were both pupils at John Marshall High School in Los Angeles.

The band released their first album Behind the Front in 1998, but it was the group's third record, Elephunk, that would mark a major commercial breakthrough for the Peas.

The album featured hits like Where Is the Love?, which hit the number one spot in the UK, along with Shut Up, Hey Mama and Let's Get It Started. It went on to sell 8.5 million copies worldwide.

will.i.am and fellow members of The Black Eyed Peas apl.de.ap and Taboo on The Voice UK.

Since then, the Black Eyed Peas have scored four further number one tracks: Boom Boom Pow, I Gotta Feeling, Meet Me Halfway and The Time (Dirty Bit).

apl has also appeared as a coach on talent show The Voice of the Philippines, after being encouraged to take the gig by long-time The Voice UK coach will.i.am.

When is Celebrity MasterChef 2023 on TV?

The fourth heat of Celebrity MasterChef 2023 will begin on Wednesday 23rd August. At the end of the episode, one unlucky contestant will be sent home by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Two further episodes will then air on Thursday 24th August and Friday 25th August, and by the end of the week, there will be two celebrities left standing, who will then progress to the semi-finals of the competition.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 airs from Wednesday to Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

