All the Celebrity MasterChef winners – full list of all the celebs who have won so far

We have had many famous faces enter the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen and we are about to see a lot more as the Celebrity Masterchef 2021 line-up has now been revealed, with the show starting up again this week.

From athletes and actors to popstars and presenters, the long-running cooking competition has seen all types of A-listers strap on their aprons to compete for the MasterChef trophy. The first winner was all the way back in 2006 with a new celeb given the crown each year since.

In preparation for Celebrity MasterChef 2021, which features, amongst others, Duncan James, Su Pollard and Munya Chawawa, we’ve rounded up all the famous winners from the last 15 series to give you a taste of what’s to come…

Riyadh Khalaf: 2020

Riyadh claimed victory in the most recent series of the show and he came out on top over the likes of John Barnes, Jeff Brazier, Baga Chipz and Phil Daniels.

The Irish broadcaster, author, activist, and YouTube personality released his book, Yay! You’re Gay! Now What? A Gay Boy’s Guide to Life, the previous year.

Greg Rutherford: 2019

2019’s winner, athlete Greg Rutherford, won the series after competing against Joey Essex, Strictly’s Oti Mabuse and Vicky Pattison.

The Olympian had previously appeared on culinary competition Battlechefs and 2014’s series of The Great Sport Relief Bake Off.

John Partridge: 2018

Actor and presenter John Partridge won Celebrity MasterChef in 2018 after beating ex-rugby player Martin Bayfield and Made in Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews in the final.

The EastEnders’ star has since authored his own cookbook – There’s No Taste Like Home.

Angellica Bell: 2017

Presenter Angellica Bell won Celebrity MasterChef 2017 after beating Radio 1’s Dev Griffin and Ulrika Jonsson to the culinary crown.

The former CBBC host has since co-presented BBC’s Big Family Cooking Showdown and published her own cookbook – Fantastic Eats! – in 2019.

Alexis Conran: 2016

Actor and presenter Alexis Conran won Celebrity MasterChef’s eleventh series after beating journalist Louise Minchin and Jimmy Osmond to the title.

The Real Hustle presenter has since presented a radio show on Talkradio and will begin hosting a Time Radio show this year.

Kimberly Wyatt: 2015

Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt won 2015’s Celebrity MasterChef, beating Rylan Clark-Neal, singer Sam Nixon and EastEnders’ Scott Maslen in the final.

Since winning MasterChef, Wyatt has presented her own Kitchen Garden segment on Lorraine and reunited with her former girl group for their 2020 reunion tour.

Sophie Thompson: 2014

Four Weddings and a Funeral’s Sophie Thompson won 2014 Celebrity MasterChef with her roulade of duck, roasted brill with a pepper crust and a steamed cherry pudding.

The star of Detectorists and Eat Pray Love competed in the series alongside Christopher Biggins, Kiki Dee, Emma Barton and Russell Grant and has since published her own recipe book – My Family Kitchen.

Ade Edmondson: 2013

Comedian and actor Ade Edmondson won the eight series of Celebrity MasterChef with his venison with celeriac remoulade, sea bass stuffed with scallop mousse and his strawberry and caramel dessert with shortbread.

The star of Bottom and The Young Ones has since appeared in Sky’s Save Me, ITV drama Cheat and EastEnders.

Emma Kennedy: 2012

Actress and presenter Emma Kennedy won Celebrity MasterChef in 2012 after competing against Gareth Gates, Jenny Eclair and Michael Underwood throughout the series.

The Jonathan Creek actress and author went on to adapt her second book into a six-part BBC series called The Kennedys starring Katherine Parkinson.

Phil Vickery: 2011

Former rugby player Phil Vickery won 2011’s Celebrity MasterChef with scallops, a loin of lamb with baby carrots and fondant potatoes, and chocolate orange bread and butter pudding for dessert.

The tighthead prop beat out journalist Kirsty Wark and Hollyoaks’ Nick Pickard for the title and since winning, became the face of 2014’s Sausage Week.

Lisa Faulkner: 2010

Actress and presenter Lisa Faulkner, best known for her roles in Brookside and Holby City, won Celebrity MasterChef ten years ago, beating Christine Hamilton and Dick Strawbridge in the final.

She wowed Greg Wallace and John Torode with her goats cheese and onion tarts, monkfish with butternut squash fondant and almond panna cotta with poached tamarillos.

Since winning, she has embraced her culinary crown by publishing three cookbooks (the latest of which you can find on Amazon now) and presenting a cooking show with now-husband John Torode.

Jayne Middlemiss: 2009

Television presenter Jayne Middlemiss won Celebrity MasterChef’s fourth series, beating Tracy-Anne Oberman, Siân Lloyd and rugby player Brian Moore to the title.

The former Celebrity Love Island contestant has not publicly explored her cooking skills since her 2009 win, but appeared on Pointless Celebrities last year.

Liz McClarnon: 2008

Former Atomic Kitten Liz McClarnon won 2008’s series of MasterChef with her prosciutto-wrapped scallops, de-constructed beef wellington with oxtail and stick toffee crème brûlée.

The singer beat out Steps’ Claire Richards, presenters Andi Peters and Andrew Castle, and former athlete Denise Lewis for the culinary title.

Since winning, McClarnon has designed a pasta dish for Pizza Hut and appeared on various cooking shows including Sunday Brunch and Saturday Kitchen.

Nadia Sawalha: 2007

Actress and presenter Nadia Sawalha won the second series of Celebrity MasterChef after competing against the likes of Craig Revel Horwood, Gemma Atkinson, Pauline Quirke and Phil Tufnell.

The Loose Women host has since presented a number of cooking programmes, including Saturday Cookbook and Sunday Scoop, and published six cookbooks – buy her latest on Amazon now.

Matt Dawson: 2006

Rugby superstar Matt Dawson won Celebrity MasterChef’s first ever series, beating athlete Roger Black and presenter Hardeep Singh Kohli in the final.

The former London Wasps scrum half wowed the judges with his salmon carpaccio with scallion pancakes, pan-fried sea bass and his almond and pear tart.

Dawson’s culinary adventure didn’t stop there. After MasterChef, the sportsman hosted Good Food show Monster Munchies and released his own cookbook – Fresh, Simple, Tasty – in 2009.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 begins on Wednesday 1st July. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV guide.

