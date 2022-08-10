The long-running BBC cooking competition returns this week, with 20 famous faces hoping to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode with their culinary skills.

Faye Winter will be the latest Love Island contestant to swap the villa for the kitchen in this year's season of Celebrity MasterChef .

One of the first celebs to deliver a dish will be Faye Winter, who'll be taking on the likes of Danny Jones, Paul Chuckle, Kae Kurd and Nancy Dell'Olio from the Celebrity MasterChef line-up.

Here's everything you need to know about Faye Winter ahead of her Celebrity MasterChef debut.

Who is Faye Winter?

BBC

Age: 27

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @faye_winter

Faye Winter is a reality star and influencer who is best known for appearing on Love Island last year. Winter was a lettings manager prior to competing on Love Island but came in third place on the show alongside boyfriend Teddy Soares.

Since appearing on the ITV2 show, Winter has partnered up with McDonalds, Ann Summers, Crocs and other brands for various ad campaigns.

When does Celebrity MasterChef start?

The new season of Celebrity MasterChef begins on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm on BBC One.

The first heat is set to take place this week, with the first batch of celebrities cooking it up in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen over the course of three episodes.

Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC One on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

