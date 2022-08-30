Gregg Wallace and John Torode have returned to host the BBC juggernaut as a number of famous faces battle it out to please their taste buds.

BBC One's Celebrity MasterChef is back with a brand new line-up of stars hoping to show off their culinary skills.

Drag Race UK star Kitty Scott-Claus is one of the celebrities who'll be strapping on an apron and serving chef chic – but who is she?

Here's everything you need to know about Kitty Scott-Claus – the drag queen and Celebrity MasterChef contestant.

Who is Kitty Scott-Claus?

Age: 30

Job: Drag queen

Instagram: @kittyscottclaus

Kitty Scott-Claus is a drag queen who is best known for competing on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

The Birmingham-based performer was a runner-up, making it to the final with Ella Vaday and eventual winner Krystal Versace.

Prior to appearing on the show, she had formed a musical group named Gals Aloud with season 1 contestant Cheryl Hole and drag queens Ophelia Love, Lydia L'Scabies and Herr.

Since taking part in Drag Race UK, Kitty has appeared on Pointless Celebrities, Love Island: Aftersun and on the West End in Death Drop.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2022 start?

Celebrity MasterChef's 2022 season began on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm on BBC One.

The season sees 20 celebrities take on the ultimate cooking challenge, with all of them hoping to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode and land a place in the final.

