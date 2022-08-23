Joining the rest of the Celebrity MasterChef line-up in the third week of heats is Lesley Joseph – the Birds of a Feather star who'll be taking on tonight's Japanese-inspired street food challenge before preparing her ultimate dinner party dish.

The 2022 season of Celebrity MasterChef continues tonight, with Jimmy Bullard , Clarke Peters , Kirsty Gallacher and Richard Blackwood trying their best to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

But who is Lesley Joseph? Here's everything you need to know about the actor ahead of this week's Celebrity MasterChef heats.

Who is Lesley Joseph?

Age: 76

Job: Actor

Instagram: @lesleyjosephtv

Birds of a Feather star Lesley Joseph will be swapping the stage for the kitchen this week on Celebrity MasterChef.

Starting her career in shows like Minder and Number 10, she went on to star as Dorien Green in Birds of a Feather, which aired on BBC One from 1989 until 1998 before being revived by ITV in 2014.

Joseph has since appeared as a guest panellist on Loose Women, This Morning and taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Pilgrimage: Road to Rome and Celebrity Coach Trip.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2022 air?

Celebrity MasterChef continues tonight (23rd August) on BBC One at 9pm, with the remaining episodes airing on Thursday and Friday of this week.

After this week, there will be two heats remaining in the 2022 season before the semi-finalists compete in the last week of the competition.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

