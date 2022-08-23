With a performing career spanning several decades, we know that Peters can impress on the stage and on the screen, but does he have what it takes to follow in the footsteps of previous winners Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford and others and take home the trophy?

A brand new season of Celebrity MasterChef is now in full swing, and actor Clarke Peters is among the famous faces who’ll be attempting to win over Gregg Wallace and John Torode with his cooking skills.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new addition to the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 line-up.

Who is Clarke Peters?

Age: 70

Job: Actor

Instagram: @clarkepetersofficial

Clarke Peters is an actor, director and writer who you’ll most likely recognise from his role as detective Lester Freamon in acclaimed TV series The Wire, in which he starred alongside Dominic West.

Though he was born in New York City and grew up in New Jersey, Peters has been based in London since the ‘70s, and began his acting career with a series of West End musical roles.

As well as The Wire, Peters has appeared in a string of shows like Damages, Jessica Jones, The Tunnel and Jericho, and starred in the HBO series Treme, which was co-created by The Wire’s David Simon and was set in a New Orleans neighbourhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Clarke Peters as Master of Jordan College in His Dark Materials (BBC)

More recently he has cropped up in the first season of Philip Pullman adaptation His Dark Materials as the master of Jordan College, as the villainous Linen Man in short-lived Netflix series The Irregulars, and as one of the leads in Foundation, Apple TV+’s adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s sci-fi stories.

On the big screen, he has played Nelson Mandela in the 2009 film Endgame, appeared as a police officer in the Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and starred as a Vietnam veteran returning to the country to honour his lost friend in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods. Next, he will appear in Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, playing the singer’s father and manager John Houston opposite Naomi Ackie’s Whitney.

Peters has also had an impressive career on the stage which has encompassed performing and writing. In 1990, he wrote the musical revue Five Guys Named Moe, which would later receive a Tony nomination, and he has appeared in productions ranging from The Iceman Cometh to Chicago on Broadway.

On this side of the Atlantic, he has starred in Othello, taking the title role opposite his Wire co-star West’s Iago.

When does Celebrity MasterChef 2022 air?

The new season of Celebrity MasterChef is currently airing, with Peters's heat beginning on Tuesday 23rd August at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

