One of the first celebs to try to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode is Kae Kurd – a stand-up comedian who you'll recognise from Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

BBC One's Celebrity MasterChef returns next week, with a new line-up of famous faces entering the iconic kitchen for the very first time.

With Kurd taking on the likes of Love Island's Faye Winter, McFly's Danny Jones, media personality Nancy Dell'Olio and comedian Paul Chuckle, it's going to get steamy in the MasterChef kitchen.

Here's everything you need to know about Kae Kurd – comedian and Celebrity MasterChef contestant.

Who is Kae Kurd?

Age: 32

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @kaekurd

Kae Kurd is a stand-up comedian who is best known for his appearances on BBC Two's Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and Richard Osman's House of Games.

Kurd, whose name is Korang Abdulla, moved from the Iraqi area to the UK with his parents, who were part of the resistance against Saddam Hussein, in the 1990s, growing up in Brixton.

He began his comedy career in 2011 and went on to write for shows like Cunk On..., Death to 2020, A League of Their Own, Have I Got News For You, Charlie Brooker's Antiviral Wipe and Crouchy's Year-Late Euros.

When does Celebrity MasterChef start?

The new season of Celebrity MasterChef kicks off on Wednesday 10th August at 8pm on BBC One.

Season 18 is expected to run for a month and a half, with three episodes airing on BBC One every week.

Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC One this summer. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

